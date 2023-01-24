Tokyo confirmed 7,306 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 3,800 from a week before, marking a seventh-straight day of week-on-week decline.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 6,458.4, compared with 10,855.6 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by two from Monday to 34, while 26 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Tuesday.