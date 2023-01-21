The Defense Ministry plans to impose criminal penalties on company officials if they leak secrets on defense equipment to outside parties, sources have said.
The ministry is set to submit a related bill to this year’s ordinary session of parliament, which is set to convene Monday.
The move comes as the ministry aims to expand the joint development of defense equipment with other countries.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.