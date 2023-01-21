  • Yasukazu Hamada | AFP-JIJI
The Defense Ministry plans to impose criminal penalties on company officials if they leak secrets on defense equipment to outside parties, sources have said.

The ministry is set to submit a related bill to this year’s ordinary session of parliament, which is set to convene Monday.

The move comes as the ministry aims to expand the joint development of defense equipment with other countries.

