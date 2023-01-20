  • Tokyo's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases came to 8,294, down 36.8% from a week earlier. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 6,603 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease of 4,638 from a week earlier.

Thirty-three COVID-19 deaths were also reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severe cases declined by six from the previous day to 43.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 8,294, down 36.8% from a week earlier.

