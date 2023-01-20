The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is divided over a proposed overhaul of the 60-year redemption rule for Japanese government bonds, a funding measure to make possible the country’s defense spending increase.

On Thursday, the party’s special committee tasked with considering how to secure financial resources for the spending boost other than tax hikes met for the first time.

“We’d like to have responsible discussions on the funding to prevent the enhancement of the country’s defense power from becoming a pie in the sky,” LDP policy leader Koichi Hagiuda, head of the committee, said at the beginning of the meeting, which was joined by some 60 lawmakers from the party.