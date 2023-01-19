  • Tokyo reports 7,719 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo reported 7,719 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 5,700 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 8,956.6 compared with 14,476.3 from a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria rose by five from Wednesday to 49, while 32 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Thursday.

