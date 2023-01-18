  • People wait to cross a street in Tokyo's Ginza district last week. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 9,187 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a decrease of 7,585 from a week before.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases in the capital stood at 44, unchanged from Tuesday, while 30 new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 9,772, down 37% from a week earlier.

