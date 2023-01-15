Tokyo confirmed 8,269 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 6,800 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 10,871.0, compared to 14,846.9 a week earlier. The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria rose by two from Saturday to 45, while 30 deaths linked to the virus were reported.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 132,373 new cases, a decrease of about 106,300 from a week earlier.