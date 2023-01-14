  • Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo on Wednesday | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo confirmed 10,727 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by around 8,900 from a week earlier.

The capital also confirmed 34 new deaths among patients, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 43, a decrease of three from Friday.

Osaka Prefecture logged 9,006 cases and 36 deaths.

