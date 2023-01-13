  • Japan on Thursday confirmed 183,224 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease of about 47,000 from a week earlier. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 11,241 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 9,479 from a week earlier.

The nation’s capital logged 33 new deaths among novel coronavirus patients on the day, while the number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at 46, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 13,122.1, up 2.6% from a week earlier.

