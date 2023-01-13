  • South Korean opposition lawmakers and members of groups that support plaintiffs of wartime labor lawsuits rally in Seoul on Thursday against the South Korean government's plan to compensate wartime laborers via a public benefit foundation. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Some Japanese government officials on Thursday raised doubts about the effectiveness of South Korea’s plan to compensate Koreans who were requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II via a public benefit foundation.

This is because Korean plaintiffs in wartime labor lawsuits want the Japanese companies themselves to pay compensation, not the foundation paying on behalf of them.

Still, Japanese officials have welcomed Seoul’s show of its commitment to repair relations with Tokyo that have been strained over historical issues.

