An 8-meter-long whale spotted near the mouth of the Yodo River in Osaka earlier this week was confirmed dead Friday, local officials said, after it had remained in the same spot for days and was not observed spouting water.

Workers from Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan had approached the large mammal by boat to check if it was breathing, while Tsutomu Tamura of the Tokyo-based Institute of Cetacean Research said that the whale’s blowhole had been submerged since Wednesday.

The Osaka Ports and Harbors Bureau is expected to discuss how to dispose of the whale’s carcass.