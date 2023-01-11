An 8-meter-long whale has been spotted near the mouth of the Yodo River in Osaka over the past few days, a rare sighting of the large mammal in Osaka Bay, according to the coast guard.

A truck driver at a parking area near the river mouth reported spotting what appeared to be a whale shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday. A coast guard vessel has been dispatched to the site and has been monitoring the whale to keep it from going further upstream.

The coast guard also warned ships navigating the area to watch out for the animal.