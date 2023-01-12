The world’s oceans, which have absorbed most of the excess heat caused by humanity’s carbon pollution, continued to see record-breaking temperatures last year, according to research published Wednesday.

Climate change has increased surface temperatures across the planet, leading to atmospheric instability and amplifying extreme weather events such as storms.

Oceans absorb about 90% of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions, shielding land surfaces but generating huge, long-lasting marine heat waves that are already having devastating effects on life underwater.