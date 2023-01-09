The Japan Tourism Agency will restart its domestic travel discount program on a smaller scale starting Tuesday after a suspension during the year-end and New Year holidays.
The move is part of efforts to support the domestic tourism industry, which has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The maximum discount to be awarded per tourist, per night will be lowered from ¥11,000 to ¥7,000, including shopping coupons that can be used at places such as restaurants.
