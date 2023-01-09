  • Visitors walk under New Year decorations at Nakamise street leading to Sensoji temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Monday. | REUTERS
Tokyo reported 8,199 new cases of coronavirus infection Monday, with the daily count rising by 662 from a week before.

Twenty-eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the capital on the day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at 56, up by one from the previous day.

