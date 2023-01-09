Tokyo reported 8,199 new cases of coronavirus infection Monday, with the daily count rising by 662 from a week before.
Twenty-eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the capital on the day.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at 56, up by one from the previous day.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.