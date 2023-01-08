  • U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy gives a speech after finally winning the vote for speaker of the House of Representatives on the 15th attempt, at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy gives a speech after finally winning the vote for speaker of the House of Representatives on the 15th attempt, at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Newly elected U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sought to rally Republicans with pledges to champion federal spending cuts, strengthen border security and counter “woke indoctrination,” hinting at his dependence on a small group of populist conservatives over the next two years.

Fresh from a leadership struggle that lasted more than four days and raised questions about his party’s capacity to fulfill basic functions of governing, McCarthy now confronts a Democratic-controlled Senate and White House at the helm of a slender, fractious House majority.

The ideological divisions, distrust and grievances that flared over 15 ballots to pick a House speaker — usually a formality at the opening of a new Congress — signals difficulties ahead in mustering votes for essential tasks such as keeping the government open and avoiding a U.S. credit default.

