Tokyo confirmed 15,124 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up by 5,938 from a week before, while also reporting 28 deaths linked to the virus.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria rose by 1 from the previous day to 55.
On Saturday, Japan confirmed 238,650 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, an increase of about 132,000 from a week earlier. The country reported 387 new COVID-19 deaths, while the number of severely ill patients across Japan rose by nine from Friday to 668.
