Beijing – Nineteen people died and 20 were injured Sunday in a road traffic accident in eastern China’s Jiangxi province, state media reported.
The “major road traffic accident” took place just before 1:00 am in Nanchang County, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing local authorities.
“The cause of the accident is under in-depth investigation,” CCTV added.
