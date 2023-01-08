  • Chinese police are investigating a road accident in Jiangxi province that killed 19 people and injured 20 others. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Beijing – Nineteen people died and 20 were injured Sunday in a road traffic accident in eastern China’s Jiangxi province, state media reported.

The “major road traffic accident” took place just before 1:00 am in Nanchang County, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing local authorities.

“The cause of the accident is under in-depth investigation,” CCTV added.

