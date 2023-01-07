The leader of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is set to forgo a visit to China tentatively planned for this month, several sources familiar with Japan-China relations have said.

Natsuo Yamaguchi’s plans may have been affected by Tokyo’s recent tightening of border controls on visitors from mainland China amid a surge of coronavirus infections in the country after Beijing significantly relaxed its strict antivirus measures last month.

China has criticized Japan’s move, saying the antivirus steps should be “science-based and proportionate” and should not affect normal personnel exchanges and cooperation.