Tokyo reported 19,630 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up by 8,441 from a week before.
The capital also reported 30 deaths linked to COVID-19, a day after it saw a record 35 deaths, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo government’s criteria fell by one from Friday to 54.
Osaka Prefecture, meanwhile, tallied 29 deaths and 16,704 new cases.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.