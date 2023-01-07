  • People climb steps leading toward Atago shrine in Tokyo on Saturday | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo reported 19,630 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up by 8,441 from a week before.

The capital also reported 30 deaths linked to COVID-19, a day after it saw a record 35 deaths, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo government’s criteria fell by one from Friday to 54.

Osaka Prefecture, meanwhile, tallied 29 deaths and 16,704 new cases.

