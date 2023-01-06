Japan and the United States will hold bilateral security talks involving their foreign and defense ministers in Washington next week, the U.S. State Department said Thursday, as the two countries continue to deepen their ties amid China’s assertiveness and North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

During the so-called two-plus-two meeting on Wednesday, the two countries plan to discuss their “shared vision of a modernized alliance that will tackle 21st-century challenges in the Indo-Pacific and around the world,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The talks will take place ahead of a planned meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Jan. 13, with Kishida making his first visit to the White House since taking office in October 2021.