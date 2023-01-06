Tokyo confirmed 20,720 new cases of coronavirus infection Friday, up by 6,195 from a week before.

New deaths totaled 35 among COVID-19 patients in the capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by two from the previous day to 55.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell 24% week on week to 12,792.7.