Tokyo confirmed 20,735 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up by about 2,300 from a week before.

Daily figures have shown week-on-week declines during the New Year holiday period, but as hospital hours and testing numbers are getting back to normal, new cases seem to have climbed back again.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 11,907.7, compared to 17,224.6 a week earlier.