  • Tokyo reported 20,735 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Tokyo reported 20,735 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • staff report, jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 20,735 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up by about 2,300 from a week before.

Daily figures have shown week-on-week declines during the New Year holiday period, but as hospital hours and testing numbers are getting back to normal, new cases seem to have climbed back again.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 11,907.7, compared to 17,224.6 a week earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW