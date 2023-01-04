  • Visitors wait to offer prayers on the first business day of the New Year at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday. | REUTERS
Tokyo confirmed 10,554 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a decrease of 9,689 from a week before.

Twenty-five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the capital. There were 49 severely ill patients, up by two from Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell 33.1% week on week to 11,570.1.

