Tokyo confirmed 10,554 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a decrease of 9,689 from a week before.
Twenty-five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the capital. There were 49 severely ill patients, up by two from Tuesday.
The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell 33.1% week on week to 11,570.1.
