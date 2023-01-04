The suspect in the deaths of three family members last month at a residence in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, has denied killing them, police said Wednesday.

DNA from blood found on clothing confiscated from the home of the suspect, Jun Saito, 40, matches that of all three victims, police also said, adding that they suspect it was worn by Saito at the time of the crime.

The suspect had been refusing to talk since his arrest on Dec. 25 for the murder of his neighbor William Bishop Jr., a 69-year-old U.S. national.