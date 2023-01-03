After two years of one-party control, a fresh intake of U.S. lawmakers will be seated Tuesday in a Congress divided between a Democrat-led Senate and a House of Representatives with Republicans behind the wheel.

Despite its razor thin majorities, the 2021-23 Democratic-controlled Congress was one of the most productive in modern history, writing all manner of legislation — much of it bipartisan — on manufacturing, infrastructure, gun control, the climate crisis and more.

But Washington watchers fear the age of cross-party cooperation may be coming to an end, with the legislative process about to enter gridlock and Republicans promising an aggressive agenda of investigations into most aspects of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration.