  • People look at Mount Fuji from the Shibuya Sky observation deck at the Shibuya Scramble Square building in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG
    People look at Mount Fuji from the Shibuya Sky observation deck at the Shibuya Scramble Square building in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

  • JIJI, staff report

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 9,628 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by 12,435 from a week before, marking the seventh straight day of week-on-week declines.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government also reported 22 deaths linked to the virus.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell 25.6% week on week to 12,954.3. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the capital’s criteria was 47, up two from Monday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW