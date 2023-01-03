Tokyo confirmed 9,628 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by 12,435 from a week before, marking the seventh straight day of week-on-week declines.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government also reported 22 deaths linked to the virus.
The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell 25.6% week on week to 12,954.3. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the capital’s criteria was 47, up two from Monday.
