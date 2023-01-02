  • People leave after offering prayers at Senso-ji temple in Tokyo on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • Staff report, JIJI

Tokyo confirmed 7,537 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down by 891 from a week before, marking the sixth straight day of week-on-week declines.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government also reported 24 death linked to the virus.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell 15.4% week on week to 14,730.7. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the capital’s criteria stood at 45, unchanged from Sunday.

