The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 11,189 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down some 7,500 from a week before.

The capital also reported 24 deaths, while seriously ill coronavirus patients numbered 45 under Tokyo’s criteria, down by one from Friday.

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 148,076 on Friday, down by some 26,000 from a week before. The country also logged 258 deaths.