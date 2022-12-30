Israel’s hawkish veteran Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday after a stint in opposition, heading what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country’s history.

Netanyahu, 73, who is fighting corruption charges in court, had already served as premier longer than anyone in Israeli history, leading the country from 1996 to 1999 and 2009 to 2021.

Parliament voted to approve his government and elected former minister Amir Ohana as the Knesset’s first openly gay speaker.