Traces of blood have been detected on clothing confiscated from the home of the suspect in the deaths of three people at a residence in Saitama Prefecture, investigative sources said Friday.

The black clothing is the same color as that worn by a man captured attacking a person in footage from a security camera at the scene. Police believe the suspect wore the clothing at the time of the incident.

Jun Saito, 40, was sent to prosecutors Tuesday over the murder of his neighbor William Bishop Jr., a 69-year-old U.S. national. He allegedly hit him with a blunt object and damaged his cervical cord on the premises of a residence in Hanno at around 7 a.m. Sunday.