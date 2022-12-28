The U.S. is considering taking new coronavirus precautions for people traveling from China, which has seen a rapid rise in infections as officials lift “zero-COVID” restrictions.

U.S. officials said the government is concerned about the surge of cases in China, and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus. The officials requested anonymity to discuss internal thinking.

Japan is now requiring a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travelers from China, while Malaysia has imposed new tracking and surveillance measures. The U.S. is weighing similar steps, the officials said, as a way to prevent further spread.