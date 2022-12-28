Tokyo confirmed 20,243 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, dropping by 943 from a week before. It is the first time the daily count has posted a week-on-week decline since Dec. 5.

Twenty-three deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported in the capital, while the number of severely ill patients fell by two from the previous day to 47.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 17,288.6, up 5.9% from a week earlier.