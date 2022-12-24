The central government aims to step up efforts to reduce the country’s reliance on imported energy sources and food as prices soar due to growing geopolitical tensions and a weaker yen.

Funding for measures to strengthen the country’s energy and food security, such as those to promote energy conservation and domestic food production, was included in the government’s fiscal 2023 budget plan, adopted Friday.

The government’s fiscal 2022 second supplementary budget included stopgap measures to cushion the impact of rising prices on households. The fiscal 2023 budget plan features more drastic steps aimed at making the economy resilient to changes in imported goods prices.