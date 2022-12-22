Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the U.S. by train and plane under high security, landing outside Washington on Wednesday to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and address lawmakers.

On Wednesday morning, Zelenskyy arrived by train in the Polish city of Przemysl, on the border with Ukraine, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink, the TVN24 news channel reported on its website.

Polish TV footage showed the Ukrainian leader walking down the platform flanked by men in military fatigues before getting into a black Chevrolet Suburban. The railway trip into Poland was a necessity because Russia is contesting Ukraine’s airspace, making sometimes lengthy train trips a requirement for visits into and out of Zelenskyy’s country.