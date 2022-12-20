The government is considering increasing the subsidy for nurseries that place more teachers than required, aiming to alleviate shortages of child caregivers and improve the quality of their services, a source close to the matter has said.

The move comes after a series of incidents involving nurseries in the country, including a case in which a child who was left behind in a nursery school bus died of heatstroke, as well as a case in which teachers allegedly abused children.

The spending plan, to be finalized by relevant ministers soon, is expected to be around ¥2 billion ($1.47 million) and be included in a new budget from April, the source said Wednesday.