The government on Wednesday exercised its right to question the Unification Church for the second time, as it continues investigating the controversial religious group with an eye on a court order to remove the organization’s status as a religious corporation with tax benefits.

In the latest round of inquiries following the first in November, culture minister Keiko Nagaoka requested the organization submit documents related to 22 past civil lawsuits that found it responsible for illegal practices in fundraising and recruiting, sources close to the matter said.

The group’s alleged malicious fundraising practices came under intensified scrutiny following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July.