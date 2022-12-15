JHARIA, India – Video blogger Lalji Kurmi is waiting to go viral.
It’s an unusual dream for a resident of India’s oldest coalfield, Jharia, where fires rage underground, bare trees stand guard morosely around mines spewing dust and fumes — and where coal has provided work for at least four generations.
Kurmi, 32, was the first in his family to get an education: a diploma in mining. Now he and many other young people in the region want to leave their soot-blighted lives behind, even as coal production soars.
