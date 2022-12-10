  • People walk along a street decorated with Christmas lights in the Omotesando area of Tokyo on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
    People walk along a street decorated with Christmas lights in the Omotesando area of Tokyo on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

  Jiji

Tokyo reported 14,558 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, up by about 1,200 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 15, unchanged from Friday, while 17 new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients.

Osaka Prefecture, meanwhile, logged 7,248 cases and nine deaths.

