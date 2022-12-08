Police on Wednesday arrested five men with links to organized crime over a massive brawl that erupted as a group of around 100 people were dining at a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper in October.

The fight allegedly broke out after uninvited members of the Chinese Dragon gang arrived and forced their way into a closed function believed to have been held to celebrate a senior member's release from prison in August.

Jiang Haifeng, a 51-year-old Chinese national, presumed to be the head of a gang faction based in Tokyo's Ueno area, is among the five suspected of forcible obstruction of business and unauthorized entry into a building.