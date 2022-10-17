Police were called to a restaurant inside a Tokyo skyscraper Sunday after a mass brawl erupted among around 100 customers who appeared to be members of a group with links to organized crime.
Most diners had already left the function that had booked out the whole restaurant when officers reached the modern French eatery on the 58th floor of the landmark Sunshine 60 tower in the capital’s Ikebukuro district, with only a man who had suffered a minor head injury and a handful of others remaining, police said.
