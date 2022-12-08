  • Japan’s economy took a smaller hit than first thought during the July-September quarter, but underlying weakness remains. | BLOOMBERG
    Japan’s economy took a smaller hit than first thought during the July-September quarter, but underlying weakness remains. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japan’s economy took a smaller hit than first thought during a summer marked by a renewed COVID-19 surge and a plunge in the yen, with a return to growth expected this quarter.

Gross domestic product shrank an annualized 0.8% in the three months to the end of September from the previous period, revised figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday. That was smaller than the 1.2% contraction first estimated and a 1% drop forecast by economists.

The revised figures showed that stronger exports reduced the heavy negative impact on trade from the yen drop, and that capital spending by firms held up.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED