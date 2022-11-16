  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, announces that he will once again seek the presidency. | REUTERS
PALM BEACH, Florida – Donald Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals.

Trump, seeking a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, made his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped.

