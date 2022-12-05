Chinese authorities accelerated a shift toward reopening the economy, with Shanghai and Hangzhou easing some COVID-19 restrictions after protests against the nation’s stringent policies last week.

The financial hub of Shanghai, which saw a grueling two-month lockdown earlier in the year, will scrap PCR testing requirements to enter outdoor public venues such as parks as well as ride public transit effective Monday, city authorities said in a statement Sunday. Measures will “continue to be optimized and adjusted” in line with national policy and the situation, according to the statement.

Hangzhou, home to tech giant Alibaba Group Holding, also announced on Sunday it will drop testing requirements for entry into most public venues as well as taking public transportation. Tests will no longer be required to purchase certain medicines, city authorities said in a statement.