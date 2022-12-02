The Bank of Japan should conduct a policy assessment, and the right moment for it could come soon or a little later, according to board member Naoki Tamura.

“It would be appropriate to conduct a review at the right time, including the monetary policy framework and inflation target,” Tamura told Bloomberg on Wednesday in his first exclusive media interview since joining the board in July. “That moment could arrive soon, or be a little later.”

It’s hard to define the right time mechanically or decide what would make it necessary because it depends on inflation, wages and the economy, he said. Any review should come without any expectations for its result and what may follow after, he added.