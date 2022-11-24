Nintendo’s latest blockbuster release for the Switch console has become the company’s biggest debut on any platform, scoring 10 million sales globally in its first three days.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released simultaneously on Nov. 18 and sold over 4 million units at home in Japan, also setting a new domestic record. The games are identical except for the lineup of characters and collectibles in each version. Nintendo had only recently reached its last domestic sales high with the well-received Splatoon 3 in September, auguring a successful holiday season for the games- and console-maker.
