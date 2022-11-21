  • U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel speaks during an August interview in Tokyo. | REUTERS
Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s recent political maneuvers are an attempt to “airbrush” a backfiring “wolf warrior” approach to diplomacy that has damaged the country’s brand and economy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondent’ Club of Japan on Monday.

Xi’s “recent moves are an attempt to airbrush the wolf warrior and China’s economic coercion out,” Emanuel said, referring to the combative and confrontational approach to international relations adopted by a number of Chinese diplomats.

