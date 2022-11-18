It is good to have Xi Jinping on the global stage as it gives the world a better indication of Beijing’s intentions — for good or ill.
  • SHARE

While many world leaders attended the various meetings held in Southeast Asia during the last week, the main attraction was Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The conclaves marked his return to the international stage after nearly three years of virtual appearances and follows his election to a third term as China’s supreme leader, an appointment that most observers believe is actually for life.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW