Elon Musk allowed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account to be restored after users on the social media website voted 52% to 48% to allow the former leader's return.
Trump's once-blocked account reappeared on the platform Sunday, minutes after company owner Musk announced he was lifting the 22-month suspension on the former president over incitement of violence.
