  • Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 'due to the risk of further incitement of violence.' | AFP-JIJI
  • Bloomberg

Elon Musk allowed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account to be restored after users on the social media website voted 52% to 48% to allow the former leader's return.

Trump's once-blocked account reappeared on the platform Sunday, minutes after company owner Musk announced he was lifting the 22-month suspension on the former president over incitement of violence.

