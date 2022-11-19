  • Jack Smith | U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT / VIA REUTERS
    Jack Smith | U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Washington – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president’s handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Garland’s announcement came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced he would run for president again in 2024. Garland said Trump’s candidacy, as well as Democratic President Joe Biden’s stated intention to run for re-election, made the appointment of a special counsel necessary.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW